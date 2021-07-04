Swami Vivekananda death anniversary: Remembering his inspiring ideas, motivational quotes, and thoughts

Swami Vivekananda quotes: Swami Vivekananda was one of India’s greatest spiritual leaders. He inspired the youth of our nation to become better, leading a life of purity and setting an example for the world. Today, on his death anniversary, we pay homage to his wisdom, to the stalwart of Indian spirituality that he was.

He was born as Narendra Nath Datta in Calcutta in British-India on January 12, 1863. From a very early age, he took a keen liking towards religion, spirituality and monk-hood. He was well-read in many subjects such as philosophy, religion, spirituality, literature and history.

In his youth, he met an Indian mystic by the name of Ramakrishna Paramhansa, whose teachings really captivated young Narendra, and he later became his disciple. In 1893, upon the request of Maharaja Ajit Singh, he took the name ‘Vivekananda.’

Here are some of his greatest quotes:

“To worship God even for the sake of salvation or any other reward is equally degenerate. Love knows no reward. Give your love unto to God, but do not ask anything in return even from Him through pray.” “GOD is to be worshipped as the one beloved, dearer than everything in this and next life.” “There is nothing beyond God, and the sense enjoyments are simply something through which we are passing now in the hope of getting better things.”



“When I asked god for peace, he showed me how to help others.” “Whatever you are doing, put your whole mind on it. If you are shooting, your mind should be only on the target. Then you will never miss. If you are learning your lessons, think only of the lesson. In India boys and girls are taught to do this.”



“YOU know, I may have to be born again, you see, I have fallen in love with mankind.”

“In one word, this ideal is that you are divine.”

“The goal of mankind is knowledge … Now this knowledge is inherent in man. No knowledge comes from outside: it is all inside. What we say a man ‘knows’, should, in strict psychological language, be what he ‘discovers’ or ‘unveils’; what man ‘learns’ is really what he discovers by taking the cover off his own soul, which is a mine of infinite knowledge.”

“It is our own mental attitude which makes the world what it is for us. Our thought make things beautiful, our thoughts make things ugly. The whole world is in our own minds. Learn to see things in the proper light. First, believe in this world…”

“GOD is the ever-active providence, by whose power systems after systems are being evolved out of chaos, made to run for a time and again destroyed.”

“We are responsible for what we are, and whatever we wish ourselves to be, we have the power to make ourselves. If what we are now has been the result of our own past actions, it certainly follows that whatever we wish to be in future can be produced by our present actions; so we have to know how to act.”

