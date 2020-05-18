Make vitamin C oil with 2 simple ingredients; here’s how

Safe to say it is a holy grail in the world of skincare. (Photo: Getty) Safe to say it is a holy grail in the world of skincare. (Photo: Getty)

Those who understand and follow beauty routines know that vitamin C is an oft-heard word in the world of skincare. This ingredient has stood the test of time and is commonly found in the form of serums, facial oils and even moisturisers. This is because it is touted as one of the most effective skincare components and is known to work its magic on acne scars, blemishes, uneven skin tone or any complexion issue. However, with the lockdown in place, many of us have run out of our skincare products. But worry not; we are here to help you.

Below is a simple way to make vitamin C oil at home using just 2 ingredients. The best part? It will be free from paraben and any other external chemicals. Check out the method:

Ingredients

1 – Orange peel

1/2 cup – Virgin coconut oil

Method

*Begin by grating orange peel. It does not have to be finely grated, but make sure the flakes aren’t big.

*In a pan, add virgin coconut oil and heat it up on medium flame. Once it heats up a bit, add the zest and stir.

*As soon as it starts simmering, you will notice the oil turning slightly orange. Turn off the heat at this point.

*Now sieve the oil into an air-tight bottle and store it in a cool, dry place.

You can apply this oil before going to sleep — either massage it in upwards stroke or just dab it onto your face after applying serum. You can also mix it with aloe vera gel and apply. While you are at it, make sure you aren’t missing out on these skincare steps.

