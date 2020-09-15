Vishwakarma Puja 2020: Date, puja timings, history, significance and importance

Vishwakarma Puja 2020: The festival will be held on September 16. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Vishwakarma Puja 2020 Date, Puja Timings: This festival is dedicated to the Hindu god Vishwakarma, who is dubbed the divine architect. Legend goes that he constructed the holy city of Dwarka, which was ruled by Krishna, and also created many weapons for other gods. In the Rig Veda, he is mentioned as the “divine carpenter” and is credited with Sthapatya Veda, the science of mechanics and architecture.

Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated on ‘kanya sankranti’ of the Hindu calendar that falls around mid-September as per the Gregorian calendar. It falls on the last day of the Bengali month called Bhadra. This year, Vishwakarma puja will be celebrated on September 16, 2020.

This festival is celebrated across states, like Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Tripura. It is also celebrated in Nepal.

The festival is mainly celebrated in factories and industrial areas. Idols and pictures of Vishwakarma are installed at the workplaces. According to drikpanchang.com, the sankranti will begin at 7:23 pm on September 16. The puja can be held anytime after this. On this day, one has to wake up early, take bath and put on clean clothes. After this, the idol of Vishwakarma is installed. Prasad is offered to the god and then one sits to worship with flowers and akshat (rice used in religious rituals).

Vishwakarma puja is also celebrated a day after Diwali, along with Govardhan puja, between October and November.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd