Vishwakarma Puja 2019: Date, Time, History, Significance and Importance of Celebrating the Vishwakarma Jayanti

Vishwakarma Puja 2019 Date, Puja Timings: The craftsmen worship their tools on this day and refrain from using it.

Vishwakarma Puja 2019: The day is celebrated with much fervour by labourers, carpenters, mechanics, craftsmen and other workers. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Vishwakarma Puja 2019: An auspicious day, Vishwakarma Jayanti is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma every year. Regarded as the ‘divine architect’, Lord Vishwakarma is considered to be the creator of all the palaces of Hindu gods and goddesses, along with their weapons and vehicles.

The son of Lord Brahma, Lord Vishwakarma’s works, as mentioned in the Rig Veda and Sthapatya Veda (which is the science of architecture and mechanics), holds immense significance for artisans and craftsmen.

It is observed every year on September 16th or 17th as per the Gregorian calendar. This year, it falls on September 17. The calculation of this day is done as per the ‘Bisuddhasidhanta’, and is celebrated as ‘Biswakarma Puja’ on the last day of Bengali Bhadra month, in the eastern states of India like Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Tripura. It is also referred as ‘Kanya Sankranti’ or ‘Bhadra Sankranti’.

In some parts of India, especially in Bihar and few northern states, Vishwakarma Puja is also observed after Diwali. It is celebrated in the month of ‘Magh’ as per the Hindu calendar. In the southern state of Kerala, Vishwakarma Jayanti, also known as ‘Vishwakarma Puja’ is held on the day of Rishi Panchami. On this day, various puja and rituals are performed in temples as well as workplaces.

The day is celebrated with much fervour by labourers, carpenters, mechanics, craftsmen and other workers. They pray to Lord Vishwakarma for success in their respective fields along with smooth functioning of their machines.

The craftsmen worship their tools on this day and refrain from using it. It is therefore a holiday for them and free lunches are organised for them in many places.

According to drikPanchang, Vishwakarma Puja Sankranti begins at 01:19 pm.

