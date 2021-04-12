Vishu 2021: Date, importance, significance of Vishu festival

Vishu 2021 Date in India: This year, Vishu or the Malayali New Year will be celebrated on April 14, which is a Wednesday. (Photo: Pixabay)

Vishu 2021 Date in India: Vishu is an important festival celebrated in the state of Kerala, and by Keralites around the country and the world. It marks the first day of the Malayalam calendar and, therefore, is celebrated with a lot of festive excitement by Malayalis.

This year, Vishu or the Malayali New Year will be celebrated on April 14, which is a Wednesday.

What is the spiritual significance of the festival?

Just like many other festivals, Vishu also signifies new beginnings, new hopes and aspirations. It is the day when people pray for their loved ones and look forward to a new year of health and well-being. Some rituals are also to be followed on this day.

On this day, people wake up early in the morning and bathe. Then they sit down to pray. Then, a Vishu Kani has to be arranged, which comprises cucumber, rice, areca nuts, betel leaves, gold ornaments, new clothes, coins, mangoes, jackfruit, metal mirror, lemon, along with a lit metal lamp. Family members have to look at these things first before they begin their day.

A special feast called ‘sadya‘ is customarily prepared in every Malayali household. The meal consists of rice, sambar, chips, pickle, aviyal, rasam and different varieties of sweets and payasams.

On this day, people usually wear new clothes and then visit the temples.

This year, because of the pandemic, many restrictions are in place. But, we hope you get to enjoy Vishu as safely as possible.

