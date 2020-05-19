Follow Us:
‘Virtual hug’ to ‘group watch’: What people have Googled the most

Google Search Trends: 'Virtual flowers', 'Quarantine birthday wishes' and 'virtual dance classes' are among the other ideas people are searching for.

Published: May 19, 2020
virtual get together, google search trends People are looking for ways to stay connected virtually. (Source: Getty Images)

Google search trends revealed that people are looking for options on “how to stay connected” more than ever, now that they are unable to visit friends and family members amid the lockdown.

“How to keep in touch” was searched four times more than “how to keep your room clean”, Google revealed in a tweet. As people, from Richa Chadha to Rihanna, rely on video platforms for organising parties, online search for “virtual get-togethers”, “virtual dance party” and even “virtual love” has also been rising.

“Virtual hug”, “virtual flowers”, “quarantine birthday wishes” and “virtual dance classes” are among the other ideas people are searching for.

Surveys conducted across the world have shown how the lockdown is making people feel lonely, helpless and disconnected. According to a recent survey by Market Xcel, “21 per cent felt helpless, 19 per cent felt confused, a similar number were scared, 13 per cent felt lonely and 10 per cent were anxious.” People are naturally looking for ways to bridge the distance, evident from the “record high” worldwide in online search for “group call”, “group phone” and “group watch“.


