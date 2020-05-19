‘Virtual hug’ to ‘group watch’: What people have Googled the most

People are looking for ways to stay connected virtually. (Source: Getty Images) People are looking for ways to stay connected virtually. (Source: Getty Images)

Google search trends revealed that people are looking for options on “how to stay connected” more than ever, now that they are unable to visit friends and family members amid the lockdown.

📈 A thread on Search trends: We’re asking “how to stay connected” more than ever. Last month, “how to keep in touch” was searched 4x more than “how to keep your room clean”. Here’s how the world is searching to connect this week. 👇 pic.twitter.com/nyAhmhhcgo — Google (@Google) May 18, 2020

“How to keep in touch” was searched four times more than “how to keep your room clean”, Google revealed in a tweet. As people, from Richa Chadha to Rihanna, rely on video platforms for organising parties, online search for “virtual get-togethers”, “virtual dance party” and even “virtual love” has also been rising.

Sending 🖥 love 💓: From a “virtual hug” to “quarantine birthday wishes” 🎁🎈, see how the world is searching to spread good vibes 💫 while inside → https://t.co/91B0jLaVqT pic.twitter.com/5czLAEZby5 — Google (@Google) May 18, 2020

“Virtual hug”, “virtual flowers”, “quarantine birthday wishes” and “virtual dance classes” are among the other ideas people are searching for.

Surveys conducted across the world have shown how the lockdown is making people feel lonely, helpless and disconnected. According to a recent survey by Market Xcel, “21 per cent felt helpless, 19 per cent felt confused, a similar number were scared, 13 per cent felt lonely and 10 per cent were anxious.” People are naturally looking for ways to bridge the distance, evident from the “record high” worldwide in online search for “group call”, “group phone” and “group watch“.

The world is exploring ways to get together from a distance. In April, searches for tech that connects like “group call” ☎️ and “group watch” 📺 hit all-time record highs worldwide. pic.twitter.com/5YZCDtPlf3 — Google (@Google) May 18, 2020

