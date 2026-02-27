Virosh wedding: Bollywood celebrities who got married in Udaipur

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai, Madhopur, Udaipur (Image: Instagram)

After dating for seven years, actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vivek Deverakonda tied the knot in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on Monday. Ahead of “The Wedding of Virosh,” the couple shared a glimpse of their wedding festivities featuring a curated Japanese dinner, volleyball and cricket matches, and an aesthetic Haldi/Holi ceremony.

As fans eagerly wait for their official wedding pictures, here’s a look at Bollywood celebrities who got married in picturesque Udaipur.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Bollywood’s power couple, who welcomed their first child last year, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, got married on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai, Madhopur. Katrina served the quintessential Indian bride look in a custom red Sabyasachi lehenga in handwoven matka silk with tilla work, while Vicky opted for a regal ivory silk sherwani with a tussar georgette shawl featuring a zari-embroidered pallu and border.