Virosh wedding: Bollywood celebrities who got married in Udaipur

After dating for seven years, actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vivek Deverakonda tied the knot in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on Monday. Ahead of “The Wedding of Virosh,” the couple shared a glimpse of their wedding festivities featuring a curated Japanese dinner, volleyball and cricket matches, and an aesthetic Haldi/Holi ceremony.
As fans eagerly wait for their official wedding pictures, here’s a look at Bollywood celebrities who got married in picturesque Udaipur.
Bollywood’s power couple, who welcomed their first child last year, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, got married on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai, Madhopur. Katrina served the quintessential Indian bride look in a custom red Sabyasachi lehenga in handwoven matka silk with tilla work, while Vicky opted for a regal ivory silk sherwani with a tussar georgette shawl featuring a zari-embroidered pallu and border.
The Bollywood actor and the AAP politician opted to get married by the serene Lake Pichola in Udaipur. Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023, wearing Manish Malhotra. While the actor walked down the aisle in a hand-embroidered ecru-coloured lehenga that took 2,500 hours to create, Raghav sported Pawan Sachdeva’s classic well-fitted sherwani.
Kriti Sanon’s sister, Nupur Sanon, got married to singer Stebin Ben in both Christian and Hindu wedding rituals in Udaipur on January 12. For her Hindu wedding, Nupur wore a dual-toned lehenga with an ombre effect by Manish Malhotra. Stebin opted for an ivory sherwani with intricate gold embroidery and parallel pants.
South Indian actor Shriya Saran got married to Russian tennis player and entrepreneur Andrei Koscheev in a private ceremony in Udaipur on March 19, 2018. While Shriya chose red for her wedding day, Andrie opted for a blue well-fitted sherwani with an orange saafa.
Surrounded by the Aravalli mountains, Neil Nitin Mukesh got married to Rukmini Sahay at the Radisson Blu Palace Resort and Spa in Udaipur. From the English vintage garden theme to silk drapes, the wedding was quite a spectacle and took place against the backdrop of the Sajjangarh Fort.
The 90s heartthrob, Raveena Tandon, tied the knot to Anil Thadani at the Jag Mandir Palace on Lake Pichola in Udaipur on February 22, 2004.