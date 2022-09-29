British airline adopts gender-neutral uniform policy to encourage people to ’embrace their individuality’

Virgin Atlantic, a British airline, has scrapped the requirement for its crew to wear gendered uniforms in a bid to champion the individuality of its people. “The policy, effective today, champions the individuality of Virgin Atlantic’s people by enabling them to wear the clothing that expresses how they identify or present themselves,” the airline said, in a press release.

This updated gender identity policy will now allow Virgin Atlantic’s crew, pilots, and ground team the option to choose the uniforms that best represent them – “no matter their gender, gender identity, or gender expression.”

According to CNN, the red and burgundy staff uniforms, created by British designer Vivienne Westwood, will no longer be categorized under ‘male’ and ‘female’.

Additionally, optional pronoun badges will also become available to crew and passengers. “This move enables everyone to clearly communicate and be addressed by their pronouns. The badges will be available to teams and customers from today and customers simply need to ask for their preferred badge at the check-in desk or in the Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse.”

Talking about the move, Juha Jarvinen, Virgin Atlantic’s Chief Commercial Officer, said, “At Virgin Atlantic, we believe that everyone can take on the world, no matter who they are. That’s why it’s so important that we enable our people to embrace their individuality and be their true selves at work.”

“It is for that reason that we want to allow our people to wear the uniform that best suits them and how they identify and ensure our customers are addressed by their preferred pronouns,” he added.

The airline mentioned that the changes are part of a wider series of gender-inclusive initiatives under its ‘Be Yourself’ agenda.

This move came after Virgin Atlantic’s 2019 decision where it offered cabin crew the choice of not wearing make-up as well as the option to wear trousers and flat shoes. Recently, the airline also lifted restrictions on visible tattoos for crew members and front-line people.

