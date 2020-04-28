Virat Kohli’s hairstylist Apeni George shares tips on a quarantine haircut

“Your best bet is to wait it out,” says the celebrity hairstylist. (Photo: Apeni George/Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) “Your best bet is to wait it out,” says the celebrity hairstylist. (Photo: Apeni George/Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

The quarantine is making us value and, of course, miss the usual, like a salon visit. With temperatures rising and a possible extension of the lockdown, people are trying to stay in charge by, for one, looking for ways to cut their own hair. After all, how can we stay calm with our hair growing out of control and a pair of scissors well within reach. In a conversation with indianexpress.com, celebrity hairstylist Apeni George gives out tips to cut your own hair while you are at home.

Things to keep in mind if you are cutting your hair

The stylist recommends, “Think it through. Is it very critical or you can stay with it?” However, for women whose hair is getting to them or is unbearable because their fringes or bangs are growing out, she suggests, “pin it out and wait for the lockdown to get over so your hairdresser can do the job.”

As far as men are concerned, George remarks, “The situation can certainly be hard because usually, men like to keep their hair short. Use your regular trimmer and clean the back and sideburns.”

But, maintaining your hair does not only mean trimming or shaving it. George points out, “It is important to maintain your scalp. Use a shampoo and conditioner and do not forget to brush your hair.”

How to ensure you do not face injuries while cutting your hair

As fun and easy as it sounds, cutting your own hair is not an easy task. It requires precision and often you can get hurt by accidentally poking yourself or while using a trimmer. George suggests, “Make sure you are not using sharp scissors and your trimmer does not contain rust. They should be thoroughly sanitised.”

Soak the scissors and trimmer in warm water and use a toothbrush to wear out the gunk and dirt and sanitise them. Next, dry it out with a soft cloth or there could be high chances of rusting. Also, ensure your scissors are lubricated enough. Drop some oil into the blades to ensure a smooth cut.

“Lastly, if you are someone who hasn’t touched a pair of scissors to ever trim their hair, I suggest you wait it out and not take a chance,” stresses George.

How to dye your hair during quarantine

Let’s be honest, our touch-ups have faded and the notoriously nice salt and pepper look is no more pleasing. For those wishing to dye their hair, George suggests, “Use mascara to touch up the roots.”

For those with a different colour, our hearts reach out to you. It isn’t easy to see your favourite colour fade out and for them, George has just one suggestion, “Wait it out. Do not take the risk, just be patient.” We completely agree as, after all, it is better to be safe than sorry.

For all those wanting to experiment this quarantine

Quarantine has also led many people to experiment with their looks, with many people also opting to shave their heads, including celebrities like Kapil Dev and David Beckham.

Bangs, fringes, sporting a length you never did before are just some of the options for people isolating themselves at home. The celebrity hairstylist advises, “Cut your hair when it is dry. This will allow you to see the length you aim for.”

Lastly, the safest approach according to her is to “take small sections at a time while cutting your bangs and be safe!”

