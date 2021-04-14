‘To see your child smile is something you cannot put in words’: Virat Kohli opens up about fatherhood

In the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League, cricketer Virat Kohli is back to once again lead his team Royal Challengers Bangalore. But outside the field, he is busy with other responsibilities, most of which revolve around his daughter Vamika — born to him and wife Anushka Sharma on January 11, 2021.

In a special interview that he gave to television host Danish Sait, as part of the Bold Diaries series, Virat opened up about becoming a parent for the first time.

“Things change quite drastically [after fatherhood]. Everything that you have been used to — routine — everything changes. You have to totally be aligned and aware of taking care of another life that is totally dependent on the mother primarily, but also on the father,” he said of the changes the couple has experienced in the last few months.

He said that now they are in a “different environment” altogether, something that they have “enjoyed thoroughly”.

“It’s been life-changing,” he continued. “A connect which has been different from anything else we both have experienced before. Just to see your child smile at you is something that you cannot put in words… I cannot express how that feels from within. But, it’s been such a blessed and amazing time.”

The couple announced their pregnancy in August last year, and their daughter was born in January. While they have kept a low profile, and have even been cautious as to not share her pictures on social media, they have teased their followers with some adorable and obscure shots of the little one — like of her head and hands.

Beyond cricket, Virat is definitely enjoying this new phase!

