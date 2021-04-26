New father Virat Kohli adds a cute accessory to his look in latest photo with Anushka

In the midst of IPL, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are taking turns to take care of their baby daughter Vamika. We got proof of it, once again, when the new parents recently posed with cricketer Kushaal Wadhwani for a picture.

Along with the three celebs was a cute addition–a burp cloth on Virat’s shoulder. He was seen in a white T-shirt and a pair of black shorts while Anushka looked stunning in a yellow ochre dress. The dress which had a knot detailing around the waist was paired with white sneakers.

To complete her look, she tied her hair in a ponytail and added basic golden studs. Prior to this, Anushka too was seen posing with a burp cloth; she called it her “current favourite accessory.”

Back in February, Anushka announced their daughter’s name on social media. In an adorable post alongside husband Virat Kohli, she wrote: “We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika ❤️ has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss – emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive 😛 but our hearts are SO full ❤️ Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy.”

