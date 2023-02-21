From cheat meal to worst fashion faux pas, Virat Kohli reveals it all

There’s no denying that his stupendous on-field performances will go down in history, but Virat Kohli is equally admired for his unwavering dedication to fitness and candid confessions about diet, mental health, and more. In keeping with the same, the cricketer recently posted a video on Instagram, in which he was seen revealing some “lesser-known” facts about himself. “Catch me spill the beans on food, fashion, and more,” he wrote, sharing the video.

On being asked about the weirdest thing he has ever eaten, the cricketer replied, “The weirdest thing I have ever eaten is some kind of insect, I think in Malaysia, by mistake. I didn’t know what it was. It was fried and I just had it and I hated it.”

Virat was then quizzed about the one thing he will never eat. “Now that I am a vegetarian, it’s karela (bitter gourd). I hate karelas.” He added that his go-to cheat meal is chhole bhature. “No doubts,” the 34-year-old said.

What according to Virat is never stylish? “One thing that’s never stylish is being rude to elders,” he replied, adding that “anyone who’s over-the-top with everything that they do” is not his style icon.

While Virat’s style is admired by many, the cricketer revealed his worst fashion faux pas. “I think back in the day would be shoes which had height all over and not just heels. When I look back at it, I can’t even imagine myself wearing those again. I do get quite adventurous with printed shirts and can look a bit desperate at times but I don’t do a lot of those. I think I am not comfortable with dressing up with anything that’s over-the-top anymore,” he said.

Would you believe if we say Virat is afraid to try one sport? “One sport I am afraid to try is mixed martial arts, UFC,” he admitted, adding that he has tried golf but is “horrible” at it.

Prior to this, in the first part of this AMA video series, Virat had revealed his happiest place, weirdest diet, and more.

On being asked about the advice he would give to his 16-year-old self, he said, “Learn about the world a little more, open your mind up a little more, and there’s life beyond Delhi as well.”

For him, his “happiest place is home,” he said, sharing he would like to be stranded with Muhammad Ali on an island, apart from his family. Remembering another historical figure, he said that he would like to take late singer Lata Mangeshkar out for dinner. “I never got the chance to meet Lataji, so It would have been amazing to have a conversation and get to know about her life and about her journey a little bit more,” he said.

Opening up about his weirdest diet, the cricketer said, “Up till the age of 25…24… It was the weirdest diet ever. I mean I literally ate all the junk food in the world. So that for me was weird this is normal.”

