Monday, February 01, 2021
Budget 2021

Virat, Anushka name their daughter ‘Vamika’; do you know its meaning?

The little one's first picture and name revelation have taken the internet by storm today

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | February 1, 2021 3:50:16 pm
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, baby Vamika, name reveal, significance, indian express newsThe proud parents took to their social media account to announce to the world that they have named their daughter 'Vamika'. (Photo: Twitter/@AnushkaSharma)

Earlier today, actor Anushka Sharma shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, wherein she revealed that she and her husband Virat Kohli have named their first-born Vamika.

“We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika ❤️ has taken it to a whole new level !” the actor wrote, along with a sweet picture of the family of three, wherein we are only given a glimpse of the baby’s head.

“Tears, laughter, worry, bliss – emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive, but our hearts are SO full ❤️,” the new mother further wrote, while thanking everyone for their “wishes, prayers, and good energy”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

While we loved the post, we were curious about the little one’s name, because while unique and beautiful, it is little heard of. So, we reached out to astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji, who explained the name ‘Vamika’ is a Sanskrit name for Goddess Durga.

“Although it has been derived from her parents’ names — the first letter ‘V’ has been taken from father Virat’s name, and the last two letters ‘ka’ derived from her mother’s name Anushka — according to numerology, it comes to number 3.

“This name particularly stands for power and strength. At the same, it is an influential name that is bound to be lucky for the parents and the baby herself. She would follow her father’s footsteps. The name ‘Vamika’ is attractive and indicates success and peace. Wherever she will go, she will bring prosperity and wealth. This name is popular in Bengali as well as in Malayali cultures,” the astrologer explained.

After the name reveal, here is how netizens reacted:

Vamika was born on January 11, 2021. Her father had shared this post announcing her arrival to the world:

What do you think of the name?

