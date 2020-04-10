This viral TikTok hack will change your makeup game

This hack will give you a flawless airbrushed finish. (Photo: Getty) This hack will give you a flawless airbrushed finish. (Photo: Getty)

We all know that one must follow certain steps when applying makeup to achieve the perfect end result. But, social media is going gaga over this makeup hack which requires one to apply their base products out of order. The hack went viral on Tiktok, and ever since people have been raving about it. Many claim that it gives you an ‘airbrushed’ finish, and your makeup lasts longer. Want to know more about it? Scroll down right away!

This hack requires you to apply four products before you go on to apply foundation (which is usually applied after a primer and moisturiser). The products you need are your daily face moisturiser, a setting powder, makeup-setting spray, and a primer. Thankfully, the hack does not require you to apply anything extra, just changes the order of your usual products.

You begin just like you do by applying a thin layer of face moisturiser. Then massage it thoroughly and give it a minute or two for the skin to soak it. Next comes the twist, instead of applying the primer, you apply a thin layer of translucent powder or setting powder. Take a beauty sponge or a heavy fluffy brush and apply it lightly with your hands.

Next, spritz your face twice with a setting spray and let it dry. After two minutes, go ahead with a primer. Apply the primer where you think you have texture or open pores.

Finally, apply your foundation like you do, and you have a base that looks airbrushed!

Are you going to try this hack?

