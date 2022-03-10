‘From the streets of Andalur to people’s hearts’: How Kisbu, a balloon seller, became popular on the internet

A teenage balloon seller has taken over the internet with her stylish makeover, courtesy of a makeup artist from Kerala — Remya Prajul.

Kisbu, a balloon seller from Rajasthan, was originally photographed by freelance wedding and travel photographer Arjun Krishnan at the busy Andalur Kavu festival in Kerala’s Kannur.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

“I saw her on a temple street. She was holding balloons and was standing right under the street light, and the overall ambience was also perfect — the temple was crowded, lit, and dusty, too. The moment I saw her, I adjusted my camera settings to photograph her and she happened to look straight at the camera in the third shot — the picture that went viral first. I showed all the pictures to her mother and her, and they were really appreciative,” Arjun recalled.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗮𝗸 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 ᵇʸ 𝐀𝐫𝐣𝐮𝐧 𝐊𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐧𝐚𝐧 (@arjun__krishnan)

After the photos went viral on social media, he was contacted by Remya who wished to shoot a campaign with Kisbu for her salon, Stylish Ladies Salon and Spa. “The rest is history. All the pictures went viral, and we all are really happy now,” Arjun, 23, told indianexpress.com.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗮𝗸 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 ᵇʸ 𝐀𝐫𝐣𝐮𝐧 𝐊𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐧𝐚𝐧 (@arjun__krishnan)

Remya, who has nine years of experience as a makeover artist, told indianexpress.com that “it was the spark in her eyes that spoke to me when I happened to first see her picture on someone’s WhatsApp status”. “It took me two full days to locate her and seek permission from her family for a makeover. I explained what I intended to do and why. Then I contacted Arjun and asked him to do the makeover shoot too.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Remya R (@stylishladies_saloon_and_spa)

While it took Remya and her the team 2½ hours to complete the makeover, which included makeup and hair, the pre-shoot included a full grooming session including facial, pedicure, manicure, hair spa etc., which took close to five hours, she shared.

Kisbu’s makeover team (Source: Remya Prajul) Kisbu’s makeover team (Source: Remya Prajul)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗮𝗸 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 ᵇʸ 𝐀𝐫𝐣𝐮𝐧 𝐊𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐧𝐚𝐧 (@arjun__krishnan)

In the final look, Kisbu can be seen in a traditional off-white sari, and also in a sleeveless dress. The pictures were clicked by Arjun and his friend and photographer Deio Jacob.

Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PHOTO MAN (@photoman_official)

Kisbu supports her family of two, her mother and brother. Remya is hopeful the exposure will help Kisbu complete her education. “She doesn’t want to sell balloons; she wants to study,” shared Remya.

Sharing his experience of working with Kisbu, 22-year-old Deio told indianexpress.com that it was initially challenging for her to get the expressions right. “But once she was comfortable, I just had to wait for the moment. She looks gorgeous, like a princess.”

Kisbu’s makeover follows that of Mammikka, a village labourer, whose photoshoot for a company took the internet by storm last month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ｓｈａｒｅｅｋ Ｖａｙａｌｉｌ Ｓｈｋ 📸 (@shk_digital)

What do you think of these incredible makeovers?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!