‘Break your own barriers’: At -8 degrees, Vidyut Jammwal takes a dip in a frozen lake

Vidyut Jammwal‘s fitness routine is one for the books. The actor follows a strict workout regimen which includes practicing a lot of martial arts. And his agility and overall fitness is visible to his fans as he himself performs all the challenging stunts in his movies.

Recently, the Commando actor took to Instagram to share a video — not of him working out, but revealing the mindset that goes behind acing his difficult training regimen.

Vidyut was seen amidst Kashmir’s snow-covered landscape, standing beside a semi-frozen lake. He wrote in his caption, “If someone (including your own mind) tells you that this is difficult, the thought comes from no experience…ITS SIMPLE.. DO IT!! Break your own barriers,” — as he took off his warm clothes and snow boots to take a dip in the frozen water.

He added, “#iTrainLikeVidyutJammwal says make it a part of your bucket list 💯recovery from any ailment/injury #REBORN InstantFIX”.

While the benefits of an ice bath for athletes — despite becoming increasingly popular — are still inconclusive due to lack of reliable studies, as stated in the study ‘Post exercise ice water immersion: Is it a form of active recovery?’ published on the National Library of Medicine, it is believed to have the following benefits:

-After an intense workout, the extreme cold can soothe sore and aching muscles.

-It is believed to aid sleep by lessening physical fatigue.

-It is believed to limit the inflammatory response due to the decreased temperature, and help in faster recovery.

-Some experts also believe that taking an ice bath before a long race or any competitive sport can lower the body temperature which may lead to better performance.

However, for people with high blood pressure and cardiovascular diseases, ice baths may be extremely risky as they might cause a cardiac arrest or stroke, led by the decreased blood flow due to the extreme cold temperature.

So, even if you’re super inspired by the fitness enthusiast’s stunt, do not try this at home without the consultation of an expert.

