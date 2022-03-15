From outfit to food, Vidya Balan reveals her favourites in a fun ask-me-anything session

March 15, 2022 11:25:30 am
Celebrities often take to social media to chit-chat with their fans and followers. And the latest was Jalsa actor Vidya Balan. Vidya, who was seen enjoying some snacks, addressed a few questions with fun responses, while revealing her favourites in an Instagram ask-me-anything session.
Here are some not-to-miss reveals.
Favourite outfit?
She said, “sari” with a heart emoticon. The actor is often spotted in saris making fashion statements with her style and elegance. Definitely, it is her favourite!
When a user asked, “Do you diet?”, she mentioned, “No, I eat healthy”.
Favourite dish
She shared a pizza emoticon while saying that she likes Italian food.
Favourite book?
The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho. For the unversed, the book is a popular one and traces the story of Santiago, an Andalusian shepherd boy who yearns to travel in search of a worldly treasure.
Showing a funny side of hers, she quipped, “My parents worked really hard”, when a fan asked her, “Why so beautiful mam?”
Another quirky reply was on the question of her favourite yoga pose. Can you guess?
She revealed that it’s Savasana or the resting pose. “It’s why I go to yoga,” she quipped.
