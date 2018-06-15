Follow Us:
Friday, June 15, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

VIDEO: Want to live in Iceland? This beautiful home is no less than a fairy tale cottage

Ever wanted to get settled in the snowy hilltops of Iceland? While most people imagine going there, Peter Weiss has built his dream house, and it is no less than a fairy tale cottage.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 15, 2018 11:41:30 am
Related News

 

Ever wanted to live in the snowy hilltops and chilly environment in Iceland? While most people imagine going there, Peter Weiss has built his dream house, and it is no less than a fairy tale cottage. The beautiful home is located near a remote and verdant valley in Iceland, where you can get the spectacular mountain views.

“The house is basically built around the view which faces south-west, and the huge windows capture the sunrise and fill the living space with light,” he can be heard saying in the stunning clip. Wondering how one would survive there on dark, lonely nights? Don’t worry! Weiss’ house is built with climate resistant materials.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now