This gym in San Francisco lets you work out while playing a video game

If exercising is something you do not enjoy, you might change your mind after reading this. The Black Box VR gym, which has recently opened in San Francisco, USA, is inviting people to not only play a virtual reality video game but do that with a self-automated resistance cable machine.

Those who come to exercise are given an individual room where they are provided with a VR headset and wearable devices which help in tracking their hand positioning while they work out. Users can compete against themselves where they can try and beat their past performance, or even against a player. Each workout, which lasts 30-40 minutes, combines resistance training with high-intensity cardio.

According to a report in ABC News, Black Box will begin selling a limited number of “Hero Access Passes” on the basis of first-come, first-served. Each access pass, worth $199/month (approximately 14,000 rupees), will enable exercisers to use it without any limit. Each membership will allow access to the gym’s app, which will help those interested to schedule workouts.

The report mentions that with this technology, Black Box will be able to tune the intensity depending on the individual exerciser’s effort as well as ability. If the exerciser’s ability improves, then the games can be changed to match it.

If the location proves to be a success, then founders Preston Lewis and Ryan DeLuca, plan to expand it within San Francisco. They also intend to explore home-based version of the system, that will bring in more users. Although for that, the hardware costs would need to be curbed.