VIDEO: Female razor brand features women with body hair, says ‘everyone has it’

Seeing women shave their already spotless, hairless legs in a hair removal cream advertisement is nothing new. More often than not these advertisements have a similar narrative, where women not only promote the cream but also complain about body hair and treat it as an unnatural phenomenon. It goes without saying that body hair is as natural as t gets and it is about time a commercial showed that. This is precisely what razor brand Billie is doing through their recent campaign.

Changing the way commercials of hair removal creams or razors unfold, and joining the brands that have of late exhibited social awareness, Billie in their latest campaign emphasise that body hair is normal and that it a woman’s prerogative to deal with it as she wishes. In case you are wondering whether they have departed from the norm of the way things are presented, then you will be surprised to know that they indeed have. Women in the commercial are seen flaunting their body hair and soon the tagline, “The world pretends it doesn’t exist but it does. So, If and when you feel like shaving, we’re here.” flashes on the screen. As is evident, it does provide a choice and by the time the commercial ends not all women sport hairless legs and armpits.

Watch the video here.

“We couldn’t help but notice the overwhelming amount of hairless skin in razor advertising,” explains Billie cofounder Georgina Gooley told while speaking to Glamour. “It was strange to us that these brands only show women ‘shaving’ perfectly smooth and hairless legs,” she added.

Their campaign is receiving a lot of love on social media owing to its inclusiveness.

