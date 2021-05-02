Victoria Beckham has an ‘entire bucket’ full of her kids’ teeth: ‘What do we do with them?’

"What do all the mummies and daddies do with all the collected teeth?" she had asked recently, after her nine-year-old daughter lost her tooth. (Photo: Instagram/@victoriabeckham)

Victoria Beckham is an inventive mom. So much so that she has even made the process of her kids’ losing their teeth an interesting and fun one. How? Well, she has admitted that she has an “entire bucket” full of all of her kids’ teeth. “What do we do with them?” she asked in an Instagram story, wherein she detailed the process of tooth fairies leaving positive notes for her daughter Harper Seven, who just lost a tooth.

The 47-year-old fashion designer played tooth fairy for her nine-year-old daughter and in her Instagram stories, shared images of the notes that she left to her, in exchange for the tooth. “Okay, so Harper Seven’s tooth fell out last night, she left her tooth by her bed,” Beckham narrated. “And look, the tooth fairy came, left her a little note. Left her a few little notes, to tell Harper she’s ‘funny’, ‘sensitive’, ‘smart’, ‘generous’, ‘kind’, ‘a great daughter’, she’s ‘loving’, ‘a great sister’,” she continued.

“And I’ve got another tooth to add to my collection. So I have a question for the ‘gram. What do all the mummies and daddies do with all the collected teeth? I’ve got an entire bucket full of all my kids’ teeth. What do we do with them?” she asked.

She then posed the question to her followers, and among the many responses that she received, was one by her future daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz (26). It was her “favorite” response.

Peltz suggested they “dip it gold and wear them on a necklace”, referring to the time when she did the same with her fiance and Beckham’s oldest child Brooklyn, a 22-year-old model. Earlier this year, they had got themselves a unique new accessory — necklaces made out of each other’s wisdom teeth. So, while Brooklyn wears Nicola’s, she was seen flaunting his.

They even posted close-ups of the jewellery on their Instagram stories. Check it out.

“I got our wisdom teeth made into necklaces @brooklynbeckham you’re my best friend,” Peltz had written. Brooklyn, on the other hand, had posted two selfies, both of which featured the tooth, hanging from his neck by a gold chain. “The best gift from my best friend and the most amazing fiancé x I love you like crazy. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me,” he had written and tagged her.

