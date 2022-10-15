scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Victoria Beckham opens up about David Beckham waiting in queue to see Queen Elizabeth’s coffin

"It was something that he really wanted to do," she said

victoria beckham, david beckhamVictoria Beckham revealed that David was truly humbled by the experience (File)

Queen Elizabeth II’s death triggered national sorrow with thousands of people queuing outside Westminster Abbey when she was lying in the state before her state funeral. Among the general public was former England football captain David Beckham who created quite a stir as he joined others in the queue and waited for over 13 hours to pay respects to the Queen.

Opening up about her husband waiting in queue to see Queen Elizabeth lying in state, Victoria Beckham told Today that David “felt very humbled by the experience”.

“It was something that he really wanted to do. And he is so happy that he did it. He said the experience was something that he struggles to even express. It meant so much to him,” she said.

She also revealed that David met some “great people” in the queue and how he interacted with them. “He was in the queue for 14 hours. He said he met some really amazing people. He was buying them all doughnuts. He said, ‘I met some great, great people,’ and he’s just so happy he did it.”

“This day was always going to be difficult, and it’s difficult for the nation, it’s difficult for everyone around the world because I think everyone is feeling it, and our thoughts are with the family and obviously with everybody here today. Because it’s special to be here, to celebrate, and to hear the different stories that people have to say,” he told ITV News.

Beckham, who joined the queue at 2 am finally made it inside Westminster around 3:20 pm. ” I thought by coming at 2 am it was going to be a little bit quieter – I was wrong,” he was quoted as saying.

David had also posted a message of condolence after the Queen’s funeral. “Our Queen is home…Today we said a final farewell to Her Majesty The Queen. This week the world has mourned the loss of a unique, inspirational and caring leader. People from all walks of life came together in their thousands to show gratitude for our beloved Queen,” he wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) 

Beckham added, “Alongside the incredible ceremony and tradition we have watched a loving family grieve for a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with dignity and dedication. Her legacy of service and devotion to duty will endure…Long live the King.”

