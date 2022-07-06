scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 06, 2022

Victoria Beckham says daughter Harper found her skirts from Spice Girls days ‘unacceptable’

"She actually said to me recently, 'Mummy, I've seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short'," she was quoted as saying

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 6, 2022 3:00:16 pm
Harper was born in 2011, and while she does not use social media yet, her mother worries about its impact on her life.

Victoria Beckham‘s fashion has been iconic. Over the years, she has created a niche for herself and has even been hailed as a fashionista.

The fashion designer and television personality, however, says that two key members of her family — her husband David Beckham and daughter Harper Beckham — have not been fans of her sense of style from when she was a member of the girl group, ‘Spice Girls’.

Speaking with Vogue Australia for its July edition, Victoria said Harper is “not one of these kids who are going out with a full face of make-up and a crop top”, and that she told her mother that the skirts she wore were just “unacceptable”.

“She actually said to me recently, ‘Mummy, I’ve seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short’.”

But, it was not just the little one who objected to her fashion. Even her footballer husband agreed.

 

“Then David piped up and said, ‘Absolutely, Harper! They really, really were.’ And she was actually quite disgusted at how short my skirts were. I said, ‘Are you never going to wear skirts like that?’ She said, ‘Absolutely not.’ We’ll see,” the mother-of-four was quoted as telling the publication.

Harper, who is the couple’s youngest child, was born in 2011, and while she does not use social media yet, her mother worries about its impact on her life, especially given that body shaming has become rampant on social media.

 

“…seeing how cruel people can be, yes it really does [concern me]. She’s at that age where her body is going to start changing, but it’s about making sure that we communicate a lot as a family and she surrounds herself with nice friends. But it is quite terrifying, I can’t lie,” she told the outlet.

