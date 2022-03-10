Vera Wang opens up about ‘ageism’, calls it ‘old-fashioned’: ‘You have to try and continue to grow’

Ageism is a prevailing problem around the world. Even though it has been called out many times, people continue to utter ageist remarks. As a concept, it means to say prejudiced things or discriminate against someone on the basis of their age. While it usually affects people of the older age, those who are younger are not immune to ageist attacks either.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Ageism can have negative mental, emotional and physical repercussions, and fashion designer Vera Wang is calling it out.

The 72-year-old revealed in an interview given to BBC 100 Women that she never thought of “going way out of [her] way” to “preserve youth in a fanatical, obsessive way”. While Wang has dressed many celebrities and presented couture in fashion shows around the world, it is her ‘youthful’ appearance that has surprised people, with many not believing that she is actually a septuagenarian.

The designer’s comments came after a particular picture of hers went viral during lockdown. In it, she was seen posing in an orange sports bra that doubled as a crop-top and a pair of white shorts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vera Wang (@verawang)

It was touted as an age-defying photograph.

Wang said she was “shocked” by all the attention that it received. “I didn’t think of myself as being particularly risqué.” The designer said it was “nice” that people thought that about her — that she didn’t ‘look’ her age. “It’s very complimentary and I am very grateful for that. But, I have been asked; what are my ‘secrets’.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vera Wang (@verawang)

She said that “sleep” is one thing that helps her stay in shape. “I value having a vodka cocktail at the end of the day, because it helps me to transition from a very intense work schedule to a bit of a private life,” the ace designer was quoted as telling the outlet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vera Wang (@verawang)

Wang, who has dressed celebrities like Ariana Grande, Victoria Beckham, and Kim Kardashian for their weddings, added that she has been in fashion since she was 19 years old, but she “never thought about youth”. “…probably because I work with the most beautiful women in the world on a daily basis”.

She sees them as her “muses” and a way of dealing with ageing that is “productive”. She also said she finds ageism “so old-fashioned”, because in life “you have to try and continue to grow in one way or another”.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!