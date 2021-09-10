‘I’m not desperate’: Venus Williams on facing pressure to start a family

Venus Williams has opened up on the pressures she faces to start a family. The 41-year-old tennis player said she is content with her life, while speaking to Cosmopolitan for the magazine’s cover interview.

Williams said she did not want to “change” her life. “I like my life and I don’t want to change it for any reason…I’m not desperate and they [friends] don’t believe me,” she was quoted as saying by the magazine while speaking about her single status.

The 41-year-old athlete, however, said that she often gets comments from friends about running out of time. “They say things like: ‘You’re going to miss your window,’. I’m like: ‘Please, relax. You might feel this way, but I don’t. I promise you I don’t.’”

Responding to Williams’s approach, podcast host Jemele Hill told the magazine, “There’s this sort of quiet resistance that Venus always carries herself with.”

Hill added, “She’s chosen to live her life so unapologetically and I think there’s a beauty in that. Especially when you think about these narratives about how Black women are desperate or lonely or how after a certain age, something is wrong with you if you aren’t getting married or having kids.

“The joy that she has both on the court and off it is kind of an indirect retaliation to that narrative. She just seems like somebody who’s just not pressed. I love that about her.”

Williams also talked about how she does not believe in being in any situation that she finds “disrespectful”. “It doesn’t have to be yelling or screaming. I’m not a combative person. I’m never going to let any situation change that, because I want to look back and know that I stayed true to who I am. So come. Come for me if you want to, but you won’t come again,” she further said.

