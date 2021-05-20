A new ventilation belt to relieve health workers from sweating in PPE kits

COVID duty at a hospital requires healthcare workers to be in their PPE kits for hours. Doctors have, in the past, shared their tiring experiences of sweating in a PPE, often feeling fatigued due to dehydration and no ventilation.

It looks like experts have finally come up with a technology that could bring relief to health workers while being in their PPE kits. A new ventilation system has been devised, which, when attached to conventional PPE kits, keeps the health workers ventilated, “preventing not only bodily discomforts but also possible fungal diseases in the body.”

The product was developed at a state-of-the-art prototyping facility at Dassault Systemes in Pune.

The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened around the waist like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE can be worn, mentioned Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India.

The ventilation system is designed in a way to ensure a complete air seal from the PPE kit. It “provides a breeze of fresh air to the user in a gap of just 100 seconds,” mentioned MyGov India.