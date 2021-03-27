Vastu tips: From bedroom to kitchen, know the best colours for your home

“The right vastu colours can do wonders for your home. Vastu takes the use of colour to the next level, where each colour brings the desired Vastu energies to your home in order to create harmony and balance,” said Vastu Acharya Manoj Shrivastava.

But, from vibrant red to soothing aqua blue and all-rounder off-white ― which colour offers the best vastu for your living room or for the home office? “Keep in mind that when you intend to rest in an area of your home, select the lighter shades of the suggested colours and when you want to have activity in an area you can keep the colours bright and shiny. Colours have a profound effect on how you behave and on your energy level. Depending on the colour, you can feel relaxed, anxious, tired, wide awake, hungry, and even romantic,” he added.

So check out which colours are best for which areas of your house, according to the vastu power of colour, as suggested by the vastu acharya.

Bedroom

Bedrooms require warmer and soothing colours. Earthy colours like cream, lighter shades of ivory brown, and peach are best suited for bedroom walls. Pink is another colour that is ideal for a couple’s bedroom as it stimulates romance. Do not have too many metallic colours or bright colours in the bedroom as it will disturb sleep.

Kitchen

Your kitchen doesn't have to stay boring. Here's how to add some colour.

White is the best colour for the kitchen because then the focus becomes the colours of the food and nourishment and not the colours of the environment. If you are renovating the kitchen, consider going for white cabinetry and a green or yellow countertop. Avoid black granite in the kitchen. As per Indian vastu principles, you will find most kitchens in South-East or North-West. If your kitchen is in the South East, you can use green, red or golden colours in the cabinets and green countertop. If your kitchen is in North West, choose bright yellow, blue, grey in cabinetry with a yellow or off-white countertop.

Living room

Living room, dining room and drawing rooms are places where you need high energy. Bright shades and metallic shades are best used here. Bright blue, red and greens will attract happier energies to your home.

Home office

With the new trend of work from home, we tend to spend a great deal of time at the home office. Though this is a zone of high activity, we still need balance such that we do not feel sleepy or stressed. Pastel colours are best suited for this area of your home. White and pastels help stimulate creativity, green signifies growth, and light blue denotes money and light shades of purple represent clarity. Depending on your needs, you can choose an appropriate colour for your office. You can also go for earthy tones if you feel too stressed at work.

“While each recommendation in this article represent different qualities, it should only be used as a guide in your decision-making process. Ultimately, it’s advised that you choose colours that you like and fit well in your home,” he told indianexpress.com.

Being in a space you are comfortable in and passionate about will greatly improve the overall energy in your home.