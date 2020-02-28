Why petroleum jelly can be the ultimate product to amp up your skincare game

The iconic drugstore staple, has been around for more than a century. (Photo: thinkstock Images) The iconic drugstore staple, has been around for more than a century. (Photo: thinkstock Images)

As beauty aficionados, we are excited about anything and almost everything that launches in the market. However, that doesn’t mean we don’t love the classics any less. And one such iconic drugstore staple, which has been around for more than a century and still continues to hold importance in many homes is petroleum jelly. But do you know about all the beauty and skin benefits this unassuming product has to offer?

Without further ado, allow us to tell you its numerous benefits.

Enriched with benefits, this product will come to your rescue in no time. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Enriched with benefits, this product will come to your rescue in no time. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Deals with cystic acne

Petroleum jelly helps create a barrier on your skin. (Photo: thinkstock Images) Petroleum jelly helps create a barrier on your skin. (Photo: thinkstock Images)

We all know how greasy petroleum jelly can get, and when someone tells you that you should use it to deal with cystic acne, dreading almost seems like an understatement. But there’s a reason why people suggest using this classic product to deal with skin issues like cystic acne, and that is because it actually helps in maintaining healthy skin barrier function. All you need to do is apply a thin layer of petroleum jelly once you are done with your nighttime skin-care routine using clarifying products.

Keeps the fragrance on for longer

It works wonders as a perfume primer. (Photo: thinkstock Images) It works wonders as a perfume primer. (Photo: thinkstock Images)

Petroleum jelly actually works as a great perfume primer. Dab some of it on your pulse points — behind the ears and near your collarbone — and then spray your perfume like you usually do. Petroleum jelly does not allow the scent molecules to evaporate quickly as it would on bare skin, helping trap the fragrance.

Banish raccoon eyes

Raccoon eyes bye-bye! (Photo: thinkstock Images) Raccoon eyes bye-bye! (Photo: thinkstock Images)

Known to heal cuts and burns, there’s nothing like petroleum jelly to remove that heavy smokey eye makeup that even micellar water can’t. Take a dollop of petroleum jelly on a cotton ball or your usual makeup remover pad and just place it on your lids for 10 seconds. This melts your eyeshadow and helps remove it easily. In fact, it works wonders in keeping your under eyes moisturised and supple, preventing fine lines in the longer run.

Accentuate your eyelashes

Fluttery eyelashes, here we come! (Photo: thinkstock Images) Fluttery eyelashes, here we come! (Photo: thinkstock Images)

Running low on your favourite mascara? Don’t get upset just yet, as petroleum jelly will come to your rescue in no time! Take some of the product on a q-tip and rub it on your lashes in a wiggling motion — just how you apply your mascara, and let your lashes flutter with a pop of volume.

Get feathery brows

Frame your face using petroleum jelly. (Photo: thinkstock Images) Frame your face using petroleum jelly. (Photo: thinkstock Images)

Nobody likes percil-carved eyebrows, and if you are running low on your favourite eyebrow product or time and are wondering how to frame your face, apply a very thin layer of petroleum jelly on your brows and smoothen it out by brushing your brows with a spoolie brush. Not only does it make your brows look thicker without any colour, it doesn;t even let them become unruly.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd