Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: Take a closer look at the bride’s stunning makeup

Pictures of newlyweds Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal from the wedding venue in Alibaug have been breaking the internet. In the beautiful pictures, Varun looks dapper in an ivory-white sherwani, while Natasha looks ethereal in a sequinned lehenga in the same colour.

And as we dig for more details, the bride’s makeup artist, Namrata Soni, has shared a video shared on Instagram, saying: “What a stunning bride you made 🤍 Thank you for having us – you are gorgeous inside out.”

The video not only gives a closer look at the fashion designer’s makeup but also major cues to recreate the same.

*The bride sported a gorgeous airbrushed base with warm undertones on her eyes to compliment her dazzling outfit. The base was thoroughly moisturised, so, if you want to recreate this soft bridal look, then you must load on a moisturiser.

*Next, colour-correct any dark circles or blemishes using a peach corrector; if they are intense, use an orange colour corrector. If you also want a very light base, use concealer to maximise your coverage, instead of a foundation as it could make your look cakey.

*Once done, spritz some setting spray — this helps increase the longevity of the makeup. Next, base set the under eyes and any areas on the face that tend to crease using a setting powder. Lightly contour the cheek to define them using proper contouring product.

*Finally, add a pink coral blush on the apples of the cheek and seamlessly merge it with the contour for an airbrushed look.

*Next, move to the highlight of the look — the eyes. Natasha wore a smokey winged eye look for her special day. For this, apply some concealer or an eyeshadow primer to cancel out any darkness. Begin with a beige shade and apply it all over the lid. Then add a light champagne golden shimmer shade.

*Don’t pack the shimmer shade; just brush it out lightly. Now, closer to the waterline, add a winged liner and using a flat slant brush smoke it out. Always use short strokes to smoke it out. Once done, add a light black transition shade with hints of purple on the outer corner of the eyelid.

*Tightline your eyes using kohl and wear a pair of volumising false eyelashes. Seal the deal with setting spray one last time and apply a pink satin-matte colour on the lips.

