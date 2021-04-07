Vanessa Bryant shares 21-month-old daughter Capri’s pic, writes ‘it’s the Kobe stare for me’

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of late basketball player Kobe Bryant, often takes to social media to share snippets from her life, and even remembering her late husband. This time, she took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of her 21-month-old daughter Capri Kobe, stating that her stare resembles Kobe’s. “It’s the KOBE stare for me~Capri Kobe…Daddy and Gigi’s twin,” she wrote as caption.

In January this year, she had shared an old video of a conversation between the late NBA star and former football player Lewis Howes.

“Happiness is such a beautiful journey. It has its ups and downs, whether it’s in marriage or whether it’s in a career. Things are never perfect, but through love, you continue to persevere, and you move through them, you move through them. And then through that storm, a beautiful sun emerges, and inevitably, another storm comes. And guess what? You ride that one out, too,” Kobe says in the clip.

“So, I think love is sort of a determination, a persistence to go through the good times and the bad times with someone or something that you truly love,” he said further. Sharing it, she captioned, “I LOVE YOU @kobebryant Miss you and Gigi so much.”

Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on January 26, 2020.