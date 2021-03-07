Vanessa Bryant praises daughter Natalia for pursuing a career in modelling

"I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age," the 18-year-old said. (Photo: Instagram/@vanessabryant)

Vanessa Bryant is a proud mom. And she thinks her late husband Kobe Bryant will be an even prouder dad. The 38-year-old former model recently shared a picture of her daughter Natalia Bryant on Instagram, praising the 18-year-old for pursuing a career in modelling.

“My baby (with makeup) 😁❤️ #grown @nataliabryant ❤️ Daddy would be so happy that you’re pursuing your modeling career now that you’re 18. You’re beautiful inside and out. Beautiful with makeup and without makeup. We love you. (sic)” she captioned a stunning image of her daughter’s sun-kissed faced and impeccably-done makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant)

Later, she also shared an Instagram story, in which she wrote that her daughter “stole” her face, but has lips just like her father’s.

(Photo: Instagram/@vanessabryant) (Photo: Instagram/@vanessabryant)

According to a People report, Natalia has already launched her career in modelling. She is believed to have signed with IMG Models.

“I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age. I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively,” the model had said in a statement, as was shared on IMG’s Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IMG Models Worldwide (@imgmodels)

Natalia’s Instagram account is proof of her love for modelling. Her mother had recently told People that she’s “extremely proud of Natalia”, and that she is her “right-hand woman”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by n a t a l i a ✨ (@nataliabryant)

“On top of her own grief [of having lost her father and sister in an accident], she has balanced her senior year of high school, applying to colleges, nurturing her sisters, and just recently signing her own modeling contract with IMG. She is a wonderful big sister and an incredible daughter,” the proud mom had said.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle