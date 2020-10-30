Valmiki Jayanti 2020: Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, and Photos

Valmiki Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images: We wish you and your family on the happy occasion. (Source: Wikimedia Commons/Designed by Gargi Singh)

Valmiki Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images, Status, Messages, Quotes, Photos: Revered as a renowned and the first poet of Sanskrit literature, Valmiki Jayanti celebrates the great sage, who is also believed to have written the original Hindu epic Ramayana — based on the life of Lord Rama, the prince of Ayodhya — wherein he also played an important role, that of raising Lord Rama’s kids Luv and Kush.

While the dates keep changing every year, this year, it will be celebrated on October 31, which is a Saturday — according to Drik Panchang.

It is said that Valmiki was named ‘Agni Sharma’ at birth and was renamed Valmiki later in life. Through his deeds in his lifetime, he got the title of ‘Maharishi’ meaning ‘the great sage’. While his exact year and time of birth is still not clear and is debated among historians and mythology enthusiasts, his birthday falls on the Ashwin Purnima as per Hindu lunar calendar, or around this time of the year as per the Gregorian calendar. As such, it is honoured and celebrated as Valmiki Jayanti.

Here are some wishes and cards that you can share with family and friends on the occasion — taking lessons from the life of the great safe, who started as a dacoit named ‘Ratnakar’, but later transformed his life and became a better human being who was always at the service of the Lord.

Valmiki Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images: It is the birth anniversary of sage Maharishi Valmiki. (Source: Canva/Designed by Gargi Singh) Valmiki Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images: It is the birth anniversary of sage Maharishi Valmiki. (Source: Canva/Designed by Gargi Singh)

* “If a person is gifting away his elephant, but his heart is set on the rope used for tying the elephant, of what use is his attachment to the rope when he is giving away the elephant itself?”

Valmiki Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images: Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated on the full moon night or Purnima of the Ashwin month.(Source: Wikimedia Commons/Designed by Gargi Singh) Valmiki Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images: Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated on the full moon night or Purnima of the Ashwin month.(Source: Wikimedia Commons/Designed by Gargi Singh)

* “A guest, though he be ill mannered, deserves to be welcomed by the discerning.”

Valmiki Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images: Valmiki was the first poet who had authored the epic Ramayana. (Source: Wikimedia Commons/Designed by Gargi Singh) Valmiki Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images: Valmiki was the first poet who had authored the epic Ramayana. (Source: Wikimedia Commons/Designed by Gargi Singh)

* “To be happy always is something which is difficult to achieve. That is to say, happiness and sorrow alternate in one’s life and there cannot be uninterrupted happiness alone.”

Valmiki Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images: He is also referred to as ‘Adi Kavi’ which translates to the first poet of Sanskrit language. (Source: Canva/Designed by Gargi Singh) Valmiki Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images: He is also referred to as ‘Adi Kavi’ which translates to the first poet of Sanskrit language. (Source: Canva/Designed by Gargi Singh)

* “People are as repelled by a liar as they are of serpents.”

Valmiki Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images: On this day, followers of the Valmiki sect carry out Shobha Yatras or processions and sing devotional songs and bhajan. (Source: Canva/Designed by Gargi Singh) Valmiki Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images: On this day, followers of the Valmiki sect carry out Shobha Yatras or processions and sing devotional songs and bhajan. (Source: Canva/Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Happy Valmiki Jayanti to you and your loved ones. May you forever walk on the path of righteousness.

