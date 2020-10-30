Valmiki Jayanti 2020: Date, puja timings, history and importance

Valmiki Jayanti will be celebrated on 31st October'20. (Photo: Designed by Gargi Singh)

Valmiki Jayanti 2020 Date, Puja Timings: The birth anniversary of author and sage Maharishi Valmiki, Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated on the full moon night or Purnima of the Ashwin month. Valmiki was the first poet who had authored the epic Ramayana and first-ever Sanskrit shlokas. He is also referred to as ‘Adi Kavi’ which translates to the first poet of Sanskrit language.

Also known as Pragat Diwas, on this day many worship the poet by reciting verses of Ramayana at Valmiki temples across the country. One of the most famous temples dedicated to the sage is in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai. It is believed that the temple, which is 1,300 years old, was the place where Valmiki rested after writing Ramayana that contains 24,000 shlokas and 7 cantos. It is believed that when Ram banished Sita after people questioned her ‘purity’, Valmiki rescued her and provided shelter.

On this day, followers of the Valmiki sect carry out Shobha Yatras or processions and sing devotional songs and bhajan. However, due to the novel coronavirus, the celebrations are expected to be muted this year.

As per Drikpanchang, Valmiki Jayanti will be celebrated on 31st October, 2020. The Purnimatithi begins at 05:45 on Oct 30, 2020 and ends at 08:18 on Oct 31, 2020.

