Valmiki Jayanti 2019: Why is Valmiki Jayanti celebrated?

Valmiki Jayanti 2019: Valmiki Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of the author and sage Maharishi Valmiki, who is considered the first poet of Sanskrit literature as he drafted the first-ever Sanskrit shloka.

Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated every year on the full moon day during the month of Ashwin. This year Valmiki Jayanti has fallen on October 13. The day is also referred to as Pragat Diwas and is celebrated in many Valmiki temples.

Valmiki authored the epic Ramayana that contains 24,000 shlokas and 7 cantos. It is believed that when Ram banished Sita after people questioned her ‘purity’, Valmiki rescued her and provided shelter.

The most famous temple dedicated to the sage is situated in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai and is said to be 1,300 years old. The temple is considered to be of high importance as it is said that after writing Ramayana, Valmiki rested at the spot where the temple now stands. On this day, the followers of the Valmiki sect carry out Shobha Yatras or processions and sing devotional songs and bhajan.

As per drikpanchang.com, Valmiki Jayanti Purnima Tithi Begins at 12:36 am on October 13, 2019, and ends at 2:38 am on October 14, 2019.