Valentine’s Week Days List 2023: Calendar, Date Sheet of Rose, Propose, Chocolate, Promise, Teddy, Hug and Kiss Day

Valentine’s Week Days List 2023, Calendar and Date Sheet: February, the month of love and togetherness, is here! While love is meant to be cherished and celebrated every single day, Valentine’s week gives everyone a chance to revel in its spirit wholeheartedly and is a perfect excuse to spend some time with your significant other. While Valentine’s Day celebrates love, the whole of Valentine’s Week works towards the big day.

Throughout the week, couples exchange gifts and vows and some even get together after years of knowing each other. People around the world celebrate love and togetherness in honour of Saint Valentine, from February 7 to 14. Many people, however, believe that the celebrations have their roots in the church’s attempt to ‘Christianise’ the Roman Lupercalia festival that was dedicated to Faunus, the Roman god of agriculture, along with the Roman founders of Romulus and Remus.

So mark your calendars and prepare to confess your feelings to your special someone.

Rose Day

The much-awaited Valentine’s week begins with Rose Day, which is celebrated on February 7. On this day, people present roses to their loved ones to express their feelings. A white rose is for new beginnings while a pink rose expresses feelings of admiration and appreciation. The yellow rose is for friendship and the traditional red one is to express love.

Propose Day

For those hesitating to verbalise their feelings, Propose Day – celebrated on February 8 – is the perfect opportunity to pop the questions. Confess your love to them, get down on one knee and tell them they mean the world to you.

Chocolate Day

How about adding some sweetness to your relationship with some chocolates? On Chocolate Day, February 9, amper your loved ones with boxes of their favourite chocolate.

Teddy Day

If you are spoilt for choices to give your loved one, a cute and cuddly teddy bear can be the perfect token of your love on February 10.

Promise Day

Relationships are built on promises and making efforts to bring them to life. On February 11, which is marked as Promsie Day, let your partner know the promises and things you intend to do for them and with them, till the very end.

Hug Day

A warm hug is a solution to most things in life. So celebrate Hug Day on February 12 by embracing your partner in a hug to make them feel loved, celebrated and protected.

Kiss Day

A kiss is one of the most intimate and special celebrations of your love. Celebrate this day on February 13.

Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is finally here! February 14 is dedicated to all lovers. You can plan a day out, a candlelight dinner, or just a normal Netflix date with your loved one. Do things that make you feel closer to your significant other. Exchange love, hugs, and words of reassurance, not just gifts.

