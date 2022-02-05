Valentine’s Week Days List 2022: Calendar, Date Sheet of Rose, Propose, Chocolate, Promise, Teddy, Hug and Kiss Day

Valentine’s Week Days List 2022, Calendar and Date Sheet: Love is meant to be celebrated and cherished every day. February, the month of love, gives people an opportunity to appreciate and find the love they want. They go out of their way to celebrate it. Some people finally get the courage to tell their true feelings to the ones they love, and some finally get their forever.

Valentine’s Day celebrates love and the whole of Valentine’s Week works towards the big day. Throughout the week, couples exchange gifts, vows and some even get together after years of knowing each other. People around the world celebrate love and togetherness in honour of Saint Valentine, from February 7 to 14. So mark your calendars prepare to confess your feelings to your special someone.

Rose Day

Rose Day is celebrated on February 7. If you are afraid to use words, let roses do the talking. Different colours of roses are used to express different feelings. A white rose is for new beginnings while a pink rose expresses feelings of admiration and appreciation. The yellow rose is for friendship and the traditional red one is to express love.

Propose Day

It’s time you gather your courage and spill out your feelings to your beloved. Confess your love to them, get down on one knee and tell them they mean the world to you on February 8.

Chocolate Day

What better way to celebrate happiness than chocolates? Pamper your loved ones with boxes of their favourite chocolate on February 9. Let them know how sweet is your life with them in it.

Teddy Day

Who does not love a cute and cuddly soft toy? Give your beloved a Teddy bear as a token of your love on February 10.

Promise Day

It’s time to make some real promises to your significant other. Let them know the promises and things you intend to do for them and with them, till the very end. This day is celebrated on February 11.

Hug Day

Embrace your loved one with a blanket of love and security on February 12. Hold on to them and let your sorrows flow. Make them feel loved, cared and appreciated.

Kiss Day

This day is for a simple peck on the cheek, or a full-blown kiss, or even a kiss on the forehead to show your love and affection towards them. A kiss can convey what words cannot.

Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is finally here! February 14 is dedicated to all the lovers. You can plan a day out, a candlelight dinner, or just a normal Netflix date with your loved one. Do things that make you feel closer to your significant other. Exchange love, hugs, and words of reassurance, not just gifts.

