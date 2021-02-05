Valentine’s Week Days List 2021: Date Sheet of Rose, Propose, Chocolate, Promise, Teddy, Hug and Kiss Day

Valentine’s Week Days List 2021, calendar and date sheet: The most romantic month of the year is here. February is hailed as the ‘month of love’, because the days leading up to Valentine’s Day on February 14 are quite fun and engaging. This week is known as the Valentine’s week. People across the world celebrate love and togetherness in honour of Saint Valentine or the Feast of Saint Valentine from February 7 to 14. If you, too, want to take part in the festivities, mark your calendar with these important dates, so as to not miss the opportunity to make your loved one feel special and pampered.

Rose Day

The week starts with Rose Day on February 7. On this day, you get to surprise your loved ones with roses, expressing your innermost love, and feelings. A white rose defines new beginnings while a pink rose expresses feelings of admiration and appreciation. You can celebrate with yellow roses to mark friendship or with red ones to traditionally express love.

Propose Day

Next comes the Propose Day where you get an opportunity to share your feelings and thoughts with your beloved ones. Confess your love to your significant other in a romantic way on February 8.

Chocolate Day

You will not find anyone who doesn’t love chocolates! Pamper your loved ones with a box of chocolate on February 9. It creates a unique bond between couples showing them how much sweeter their life has become.

Teddy Day

How about giving your beloved a cute stuffed toy? Every year on February 10, lovers celebrate Teddy Day by gifting Teddy bears.

Promise Day

After exchanging gifts, it’s time to make promises to your significant other to bring out the power of your relationship. This day is marked on February 11.

Hug Day

The sixth day of the week is celebrated as Hug Day on February 12. Celebrate the day with your special ones with a warmth of love. Make them feel loved, cared, and appreciated by expressing your love in your own way.

Kiss Day

You cannot miss the seventh day of the Valentine’s week. A simple peck on the cheek or a full-blown kiss, or a kiss on forehead can signify care and affection. A kiss can speak a thousand healing words in a relationship when actual words fail to convey emotions.

Valentine’s Day

And finally, the most important day of the week: Valentine’s Day! February 14 is dedicated to lovers. Plan a fun way to spend your day with your significant other! Exchange not only gifts, but also love and hugs!

