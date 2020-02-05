Valentine’s Week Days List 2020: Calendar, Date Sheet of Rose, Propose, Chocolate, Promise, Teddy, Hug and Kiss Day

Valentine Week Days List 2020: Bookmark your calendar with this handy guide. (Source: File Photo) Valentine Week Days List 2020: Bookmark your calendar with this handy guide. (Source: File Photo)

Valentine’s Week Days List 2020, Calendar and Date Sheet: The much-awaited month of love is here and we can’t resist but share in the joy that the month of romance ushers in. Though love is for the whole year and an entire lifetime, Valentine’s Day and the entire week preceding it is marked as a special time to express that feeling. From planning that perfect date to popping the question in the most beautiful setting possible, people take all the pains to celebrate love and togetherness.

If you are all set to ring in the week-long festivities with your beloved, here is a full list of dates that you shouldn’t miss for the world. Though erstwhile celebrated in honour of Saint Valentine, these days, the week has taken on a new meaning where each day from February 7 (Rose Day) onward till Valentine’s Day on February 14, is celebrated with much fervour and enthusiasm.

Mark these days and dates in your 2020 calendar and make your special one feel all the more loved and pampered.

Rose Day

The first day of the Valentine’s Week on February 7 marks Rose Day. Surprising your loved one with a rose or roses stands for showing appreciation for the everlasting beauty of love and relationships. While a pink one means feelings of admiration and appreciation, a red rose is the conventional symbol of love. New beginnings are marked with white ones whereas yellow roses mark friendships.

Propose Day

The second day is celebrated as Propose Day which marks the beginning for a lot many relationships. A lot many people take the opportunity to approach their secret crush while others confess their love for their significant other. The idea is to convey feelings of admiration and love without any regrets. So, get ready to propose on February 8.

Chocolate Day

Who doesn’t love chocolates? Some people call it a sweet, for others, it means an expression of their love and admiration. Chocolate Day marks this unique bond between couples with a box of their favourite chocolates on February 9. Go, pamper your beloved and show them how much sweeter their life has become with you!

Teddy Day

Teddy bears are cute. Aren’t they? The season of love celebrates adorable emotions in a relationship with teddy gifts. Bring a smile to your loved one’s face with a teddy gift, after all, the smallest treasures like these make life memorable. This year, this special day falls on February 10.

Promise Day

In the run-up to the perfect Valentine’s Day, the most significant day is Promise Day which is observed on February 11. Take out time to wish your special one with heartfelt promises that not just conjure up their heart with emotions but simply bring out the power of your relationship. To ensure you are able to make them happen, be realistic.

Hug Day

February 12 is celebrated as Hug Day which signifies peace on all fronts. Hugs and cuddles stand for warmth and that’s what relationships should be. Celebrate your love for each other with a special hug, entirely your way. Make him or her feel loved, cared and appreciated for.

Kiss Day

Celebrated on February 13, Kiss Day’s golden rule is kiss and make-up. Whatever may be the tiffs and misunderstandings, a peck on the cheek or a full-blown kiss stand for comfort, warmth and togetherness. A good way to ensure you are on the right track is kissing the other person’s forehead that signifies care and responsibility.

Valentine’s Day

Call it the mushy day of love, Valentine’s Day on February 14 is your day, literally and figuratively. Get creative and show your love for that someone special and make it a memorable one for years to come.

