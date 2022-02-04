Valentine’s Week 2022: History, importance of Valentine Week celebration in India

Valentine’s Week Days List 2022: February, the month of love and romance carries with it a lot of anticipation and promises. It is not only about looking forward to spending time with loved ones, but is also the perfect time to plan the perfect date, pop the question to your beloved, or express your feelings to your closest friends.

Valentine’s Day is celebrated to commemorate the death anniversary of Saint Valentine, who died in February, in the year 270 AD. Many people, however, believe that the celebrations have its roots in the church’s attempt to ‘Christianise’ the Roman Lupercalia festival that was dedicated to Faunus, the Roman god of agriculture, along with the Roman founders of Romulus and Remus.

During the festival, it is believed that men used to pick names of women from a box and express their love for them. Sometimes, this would also culminate in marriage. But, by the end of the 5th century, Pope Gelasius decided to commemorate Saint Valentine during Lupercalia celebrations, thus leading to the association of Valentine’s Day with romance and love.

Valentine’s Day — February 14 — celebrations start a week before with Rose Day when people express their love by giving roses to each other. It is followed by Propose Day when lovers pop the question. Then comes Chocolate Day followed by Teddy Day when chocolates and teddy bears are exchanged as a symbol of love. The next two days are celebrated as Hug Day and Kiss Day.

