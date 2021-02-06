Valentine’s Week 2021: History, significance and importance of Valentine week celebrations

Valentine’s Week Days List 2021: February, the month of love and romance, brings with itself sheer excitement and lots of promises to make. People take days off to spend quality time with their near and dear ones. This week is not just for the ones already in love, but also is an opportune time to pop the question to your beloved and express your longstanding love.

Starting February 7, the week first sees Rose Day, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally the most-awaited, Valentine’s Day. The season of Cupid and love soaks everyone in its spirit, making people go out of the way to make their partners feel special.

Followed by Valentine’s week, on February 15 is Singles Awareness Day (or Singles Appreciation Day). It is an unofficial holiday celebrated by single people all around the world. It serves as a complement to Valentine’s Day for people who are single or unmarried.

The origins of this romantic week, however, is rather dark. From February 13 to 15, the Romans celebrated the feast of Lupercalia. The men sacrificed a goat and a dog, then whipped women with the hides of the animals they had just slain. Young women would actually line up for the men to hit them. They believed this would make them fertile. The celebrations included a matchmaking lottery where men picked names of women from a box and expressed their love for them during the fete. Sometimes, this would also culminate in marriage.

At the end of the 5th century, Pope Gelasius replaced Lupercalia with St. Valentine’s Day. Thus, leading to the association of Valentine’s Day with romance and the beginning of love.

Valentine’s day is named after a priest, Saint Valentine, who was believed to help Christian couples in love secretly get married. Due to this, he was beheaded by Emperor Claudius II who prohibited men from getting married as he thought single men made for dedicated and better soldiers. Saint Valentine was against this ideology and therefore, facilitated weddings of people who were in love and wanted to marry.