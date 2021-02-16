UN Women takes down Valentine’s Day image featuring lone black woman after backlash

Un Women has taken down its Valentine’s Day illustration that featured a lone black woman standing alone among couples. The move came after the illustration sparked outrage on social media.

“We posted an illustration on Valentine’s Day, depicting love in all its diversity. We listened to what you said in the comments & decided to take it down. UN Women works for gender equality&empowerment of all women & girls regardless of age, race, ethnicity or sexual orientation,” they announced on social media.

We posted an illustration on Valentine’s Day, depicting love in all its diversity. We listened to what you said in the comments & decided to take it down. UN Women works for gender equality&empowerment of all women & girls regardless of age, race, ethnicity or sexual orientation. pic.twitter.com/GyMt9foapr — UN Women (@UN_Women) February 15, 2021

In the original illustration, which one user shared as a comment, a few couples, including a same-sex couple, can be seen hugging each other — giving out a message of diversity and inclusivity. But the picture also shows a lone black woman standing alone, hugging herself.

Users were, however, not convinced with this apology. “Where the hell is the apology??? Does your concern for women only apply if they’re not Black?!?!? You need to acknowledge the pain you caused!!!!!!” wrote one.

Another wrote, “you left it up all day and didn’t apologize. anti-blackness is real. acknowledging it instead of glossing over it would be a better place to start. damn.”

