Here’s some inspiration for your Valentine’s Day makeup, for a virtual or physical date

Valentine’s Day is the day you go over the top with your make up, try every trend you’ve been itching to, put on every colour, and blame it on the ‘love in the air’. It’s the perfect excuse to glam up for a date, whether physical or virtual. On the other hand, if you are someone who has hardly experimented with makeup, what better day than today to treat your face as the canvas?

Whichever be the case, if you are someone who isn’t used to venturing out of their neutral palette eyeshadows and nude makeup shades much, or isn’t used to applying much beyond the humble kohl and some lip balm, you might benefit from a little inspiration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

This makeup look on the ever-gorgeous Megan Fox is proof that you don’t have to go all maximalist and buy a kaleidoscopic eyeshadow palette to add some colour to your look. Just a touch does it, and in this case, beautifully so. Match the colour with one in your outfit, or add a contrasting shade to brighten up your monotone outfits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hung Vanngo (@hungvanngo)

The recent trends in makeup have shown that less is more, even when it comes to a dreamy, romantic look like this. All you will need is a peachy blush that doubles as the eye shadow and a pigmented lip gloss in a complementary shade. Tie your hair back in a classy side-parted low bun to bring all the attention to your gorgeous makeup.

ALSO READ | The new makeup is meant to be seen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

Whether it is a virtual date or a physical one, Deepika Padukone’s look is one worth taking notes from. Her bushy brows are for those who don’t shy away from making a statement, the oxblood glossy lip is something worth swooning over, while the subtle metallic dash on her eyelids is perfect for amping up this already glam look just a tad more. Lots of mascara and a hint of liner, and you’ll be ready to strut off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

While it is true that Zendaya’s looks have been largely inimitable so far — given that she’s, well, Zendaya — this one’s worth giving a try if you consider yourself to be a master of the art of the liner. Paired with her signature bushy brows, this dual-ended liner will add the perfect oomph to your minimal makeup look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gangubai 🤍🙏 (@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt always keeps it simple and sweet, yet never fails to wow with her fresh, dewy, no-makeup-makeup looks, like this one. If you are opting for a traditional outfit, what better look than this? The classic red lips complement the fresh red of the roses in her hair, a classic detail that always works its charm. Keep everything else simple, but make sure you ace your base.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALEXX MAYO (@iwantalexx)

But for makeup mavens for whom no risk is high enough, Lizzo’s look serves, and how! The mermaid waves on her hair and the foiled red lips with that gold sheen on her eyebrows is all about makeup that is daring and makes a statement.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!