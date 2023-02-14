Valentine’s Day Live Updates: Here’s how the world is celebrating the day of love

Valentine’s Day Today Live Updates, February 14, 2023: The much-awaited Valentine’s Day is finally here! Couples all around the world look forward to spending time with each other, sharing gifts, chocolates, champagne, etc on this day.

Just like many other countries in the world, celebrations of Valentine’s Week in India begin with Rose Day when people express their love by giving roses to each other. It is followed by Propose Day when lovers pop the question. Then comes Chocolate Day followed by Teddy Day when chocolates and teddy bears are exchanged as a symbol of love. The next two days are celebrated as Hug Day and Kiss Day before Valentine’s Day on February 14.

According to Britannica.com, Valentines commonly depicts Cupid, the Roman god of love, along with hearts. Since it was believed that the avian mating season begins in mid-February, birds also became a symbol of the day. Traditional gifts include candy and flowers, particularly red roses, a symbol of beauty and love.