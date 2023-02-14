scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Advertisement
Live now

Valentine’s Day Live Updates: Here’s how the world is celebrating the day of love

Valentine's Day 2023 Live Updates: Valentine's Day is celebrated with fervour every year on February 14

By: Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi | February 14, 2023 08:56 IST
2023 Valentine's Day Live Updates: How are you celebrating Valentine's Day? (Source: Getty Images)

Valentine’s Day Today Live Updates, February 14, 2023: The much-awaited Valentine’s Day is finally here! Couples all around the world look forward to spending time with each other, sharing gifts, chocolates, champagne, etc on this day.

Just like many other countries in the world, celebrations of Valentine’s Week in India begin with Rose Day when people express their love by giving roses to each other. It is followed by Propose Day when lovers pop the question. Then comes Chocolate Day followed by Teddy Day when chocolates and teddy bears are exchanged as a symbol of love. The next two days are celebrated as Hug Day and Kiss Day before Valentine’s Day on February 14.

According to Britannica.com, Valentines commonly depicts Cupid, the Roman god of love, along with hearts. Since it was believed that the avian mating season begins in mid-February, birds also became a symbol of the day. Traditional gifts include candy and flowers, particularly red roses, a symbol of beauty and love.

Live Blog

Valentine's Day 2023 Live Updates:

08:56 (IST)14 Feb 2023
Happy Valentine’s Day: Who was St Valentine and why do we celebrate on February 14?

 Every year, Valentine’s Day is celebrated with incredible zeal, excitement and love all over the globe. And, why not! This day serves as a reminder to cherish and celebrate the most beautiful emotion we experience – love. While so much about the day is already known, have you ever wondered why it is called what it is called, and why is it celebrated on February 14? Read more here

Valentine's Day Live 2023 Valentine's Day Live Updates: It is marked every year on Feb 14 (Source: Pixabay)

The origin of Valentine’s can be traced back to “Lupercalia”, a Roman festival for fertility. It is also believed that the day was celebrated as an attempt by the Church to add a religious twist to the Lupercalia festival. The festival was dedicated to Faunus, the god of agriculture, and Romulus and Remus, the founders of Rome.

During the celebrations, men and women were paired based on a lottery system, and most of them eventually ended in marriage. At the end of the fifth century, Pope Gelasius I decided the time of Lupercalia celebrations as the date to celebrate Saint Valentine.

For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don't miss out on the latest updates!

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-02-2023 at 08:20 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close