Sunday, February 14, 2021
Latest news

Valentine’s Day 2021: Before you head out, check out these makeup ideas

From a colourful eyeliner to a soft glamorous look -- make sure you leave a powerful impression with your makeup

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 14, 2021 3:10:29 pm
valentine's day makeup, valentine's day makeup look, valentine's day makeup makeup ideas, makeup ideas cute valentine's day, best makeup ideasWhich makeup look are you recreating? (Photo: Tara Sutaria, Kajal Aggarwal, Shehnaaz Gill/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Whether you are heading to a restaurant with your girls or going on a date for the first time, there is no way you can miss out on makeup. Beauty lovers will agree that it is hands-down the best part of Valentine’s Day. As such, we have some glamorous and some basic looks for everyone to seek inspiration from.

Start wielding your brushes!

Add a pop of colour

Don’t want to go OTT but still make it look like you put an effort? Get your coloured beauty products out. Amp up your look with a pop of blue or any of your favourite colours with kohl or a mascara!

Go for the classic red lip

What is Valentine’s Day without a classic bold red lip? If you are wondering which red colour suits you the best, we have a mini guide for you. Pro tip: always apply concealer around your lips to help conceal pigmentation and even out skin tone in order to allow your red to pop!

Colourful eyeliner for the win

We cannot get over Kajal Aggarwal’s latest makeup look! Who said you cannot play with colours on the day of love? The more the merrier! Use a sharp-angled brush to recreate this look and do keep Q-tips handy to clean out any mess.

Soft glamorous look

A soft glamorous look is the safest way to go forward if you are heading out for your first date. Want to recreate Tara Sutaria’s glam makeup look? We decode it for you step-by-step.

Going monochrome with pink

Shehnaaz Gill loves monochrome. If you are running out of time, simply use your pink lipstick as an eye-shadow and a blush. Don’t forget to add a bit of highlighter for that gleaming pop!

READ |Valentine's Day 2021: Keep it stylish with these trendy outfit ideas

Here are few other ideas for you.

Happy Valentine’s Day 2021: Wishes, images, quotes, WhatsApp messages, status, photos, and cards

