Thursday, February 11, 2021
Valentine’s Day 2021: Looking for cute nail art ideas? We’ve got you covered

How about wearing your heart on your nails this Valentine's Day?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | February 11, 2021 3:50:46 pm
Which is your favourite design? (Photo: betina_goldstein. elsgels/ Instagram Designed by Gargi Singh)

Whether you are celebrating Valentine’s Day or not, you can always dress up and make the weekend fun! We often talk about outfit ideas, so how about taking it a notch higher and jazzing up your nails this time? From little heart to ombre nails, we have an option for all.

So book an appointment at a nail art station and pamper yourself because loving yourself is the most important thing to do!

Since love is in the air, you can opt for cute hearts nail art. It is minimalistic and just the right one to wear with that classic red dress!

READ |This LA-based nail artist has some quirky nail art ideas for you

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Ditch usual manicure and opt for French heart tips. Stick to bright colours so that you enter the spring season all prepared for the latest trend!

READ |Nail polish hacks to step up your DIY manicure game

Don’t want to follow the usual trends, but still want to celebrate the spirit of love? Here is the perfect matte nail art idea for you.

READ |Want healthier nails? Try these easy home hacks

This season is all about pinks and reds, and there is nothing as chic as pink ombré nails. Not only do they look pretty, but also go with all types of outfits.

Bright pink French tips with an ombré effect is perfect if you are heading out for a date night this weekend.

Here are some more ideas for you:

 

