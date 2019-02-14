Toggle Menu
Happy Valentine’s Day 2019: Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Shayari, Photos for Whatsapp and Facebookhttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/life-style/valentines-day-2019-wishes-status-messages-5578711/

Happy Valentine’s Day 2019: Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Shayari, Photos for Whatsapp and Facebook

Happy Valentine's Day 2019 Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, GIF Pics, Video Photos, Shayari for Whatsapp and Facebook: If you are away from your lover and are trying to find a way to make him/her feel special on this Valentine's day, send these lovely greetings and messages.

Happy Valentine’s Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Valentine’s Day is celebrated on February 14 every year. (Source: Designed by Aman Kapoor)

Happy Valentine’s Day 2019 Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, GIF Pics, Video Photos, Shayari for Whatsapp and Facebook: After a week-long celebration of affection – right from Rose Day to Propose Day and Kiss Day, lovers around the world are gearing for the big day tomorrow – Valentine’s Day.

This special day of love is much more than just whispering sweet nothings to each other. Celebrated on February 14 every year, people go out on that perfect date, plan a movie night, pop the question, give gifts, in short, make it special for each other.

If you are away from your beloved this year, then send these beautiful messages to keep the spark alive.

Happy Valentine’s Day, 2019. (Source: Designed by Aman Kapoor)
* The smile on your face lets me know,
That u need me…there’s a truth in your eyes,
Saying you’ll never leave me…the touch of your hand
Says you’ll catch me if ever I fall.

*In you I find peace, love, happiness.
Thank you for coming into my life.
Happy Valentine’s Day, my love!

* If I had to choose between loving you and breathing,
I would use my last breath to say ‘i love you.’!
I love you baby forever and always.

* Some people say they want a Prince Charming,
But I on the other hand, Say I don’t.
That’s because I have a guy a billion times better than that.
Love you more on Valentine’s Day.

Happy Valentine’s Day, 2019. (Source: Designed by Aman Kapoor)
Happy Valentine’s Day, everyone!

