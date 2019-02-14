Valentine’s Day 2019 Gift Ideas: Surprise your partner with these quirky, romantic gifts

Happy Valentine’s Day 2019 Gift Ideas: Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and romantics all over the world are busy surfing the internet or visiting shops after shops, in search of the perfect gift for their partner. However, this day is not only for couples. You can also express your love to your friends who have stood by you through thick and thin.

But finding the perfect gift is never easy and by now, you must have been tired of gifting watches, wallets, belts and shirts. So, this Valentine’s Day why not gift your loved one’s things that are sure to woo them and show how much you care. Take a cue from the following gift ideas and make this Valentine’s Day a memorable one.

Essential Oil

These zodiac sign-based essential oils come with an extensive note that is self-explanatory. It mentions everything – right from ‘why it’s being used for you, what it’ll do for your health, wealth and relations and how you can use it as per your sign’ and retails for Rs 399.

Where to buy: www.onelifeindia.in

Sunglasses

The shape of a frame and the colour of lenses can change your whole appearance, so its important to pick high-quality glasses which are stylish, yet comfortable. However, picking up the ideal sunglasses for your significant other can be quite challenging, so go for Scavin sunglasses which is the only label to own the license to make customised sunglasses and frames for Lee Cooper and Killer and the range starts from Rs 1,699.

Where to buy: Amazon.in

LED Love Lights

All you need to make Valentine’s night perfect is delicious food, wine and a dreamy LED light. It’s white light will create a mesmerising atmosphere whether indoor or outdoor – and make your evening a memorable one and retails for Rs 1199.

Where to buy: Amazon.in

King and Queen Mug Set

Couple mugs like these are a perfect Valentine gift if you are looking for a creative yet useful gift. In this mug set, The ‘His Queen’ mug has a chic gold handle and edges, while the ‘Her King’ one has a stylish silver trim accent creating a modern look and retails for Rs 1699.

Where to buy: propshop24.com

Greeting Cards

In this digital age, nothing can beat the joy of sending your loved ones a good old fashioned, handwritten, heart-melting greeting card at Rs 120.

Where to buy: propshop24.com

Elementary Duffle Bag

This unique duffle bag will ensure that you stroll in style. Designed to perfection for urban nomads, this is the ideal gift for those on the move and retails for Rs 3000.

Where to buy: propshop24.com

Personalised Candle

Candles add to a room’s decor, so light these up for a romantic evening. Just like you can never go wrong with a vodka soda, you cannot go wrong with these classic signature candles for Rs 720.

Where to buy: propshop24.com

Flower Basket

These unique and fascinating baskets have a classic assortment of flowers, handmade chocolates, and personalised mugs. Through their latest offering, the MyFlowerTree.com is sure to rekindle the aura of romance and love.

Where to buy: MyFlowerTree.com

Fitness Band

The Mevofit Slim comes with a period tracker, ovulation tracker and coach feature for new moms – helping them keep track of their health while managing daily chores. The fitness band is equipped with features such as smart heart rate tracker, blood pressure monitoring, advanced sleep tracker along with incoming calls, SMS, social notifications etc. to stay connected at all times. It costs around Rs. 4,990.

Where to buy: Amazon and Flipkart

Ring Watch

Homegrown brand Jaipur Watch Company has launched one of the world’s tiniest watches and it’s not for the wrist but fingers. Just 24 mm in size, the watch is a lovely combination of White Gold, Yellow Gold, Diamonds and Mother of Pearl and retails for Rs 1 Lakh.

Where to buy: jaipurwatches.com

Quirky shoes

The tradition of Valentine’s involves sending a token of your love to a loved one. Keeping up with the tradition, Poshampa has curated a list of products to gift this Valentine’s Day. Surprise your loved ones with this wide comfy shoes from Poshampa and retails between Rs. 1500 to 1800.

Where to buy: etsy.com/in-en/shop/Poshampa