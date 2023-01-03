Vaginal acne can be a source of great discomfort; here’s what causes these breakouts

It is no secret that poor dietary habits, unhealthy lifestyle, and lack of hygiene not only impacts our physical health but can also affect the skin. Among the many other skincare woes, these can cause acne outbursts. So that pimple on your face can most definitely be because you ate something oily, or did not wash your face properly. But some women experience such small, itchy, and even painful breakouts near their vagina. So, are the causes the same?

“Acne on the vagina is not life-threatening! Although, they can be a source of great discomfort if they are a common occurrence. Vaginal acne is just like acne on any other part of our body,” Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, a dermatologist, wrote on Instagram.

Listing some of the common causes of occasional acne breakouts near the vagina, the expert said: “Sweaty yoga pants, wet bathing suits, harsh bikini waxes, and friction-inducing clothes, dirt, and bacteria build-up.”

She further listed some tips to combat vaginal acne.

*Use a pH-balanced cleanser

*Use a warm compress followed by a cold compress

*Apply a cotton ball with Benzoyl Peroxide

*Do not try to extract ingrown hair yourself

*Do not squeeze the acne or it will spread the infection

“If you feel great discomfort or itching, it is best to consult a doctor,” Dr Geetika suggested.

Agreed Dr Akriti Gupta, cosmetic dermatologist from Jivisha Clinic New Delhi and said, “Avoid attempting to pop a vaginal pimple. It might transmit germs and cause an infection. Also because this delicate area is prone to irritation, chances are you’ll end up making matters far worse.” If the pimple fills with pus and enlarges over several days, it may develop into a boil. It can grow to be painful as it develops, added Dr Akriti.

How to prevent it?

Dr Akriti listed down the following measures

