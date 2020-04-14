Vaani Kapoor is the OG queen of soft glam makeup; recreate her look

The soft glam makeup look was one of the biggest trends in 2019. (Photo: Vaani Kapoor/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) The soft glam makeup look was one of the biggest trends in 2019. (Photo: Vaani Kapoor/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

It is not only her style, Vaani Kapoor also makes a strong statement with her makeup which is usually simple and on point. And the best thing about her makeup is that it is something which can be worn with a basic sweatshirt look or even an elaborate sari or lehenga. Yes, you guessed it right! We are talking about the soft glam makeup look, which was one of the biggest trends last year. It includes fluffy eyebrows, light base with glowing skin and warm eyes. Ahead, take a look at all the times the Shuddh Desi Romance actor donned the look. You can even try recreating it at home and give your makeup skills a boost this lockdown.

To recreate this look, you need to begin with a luminous base, which comes only when your skin is hydrated. So it is essential that you follow your skincare routine diligently at all times. Now begin by thoroughly cleaning your face (read: double-cleansing). Once done, apply a hydrating cream, one which has hyaluronic acid, or if you suffer from acne, go for an oil-free moisturiser with tea tree oil. Allow your skin to soak in the moisturiser for about a minute, and then begin with a sheer coverage foundation.

Apply it thoroughly with a beauty blender; buff and blend it nicely so that it appears seamless. Now set it with a setting powder in areas where you tend to crease, like your under eyes or laugh lines. In case you need more coverage, apply concealer on places you need to brighten up, or use colour corrector to simply hide the blemishes. Confused about the products, check out these must-have makeup tools in your vanity.

Now you need to smile widely if you want to wrap your contour, or make a fish face if you want sharp cheekbones. If you feel a specific area on your face feels like it is digging in, apply your contour shade to give in more shadow.

Next, move on to the eyes. It is important that you stick to a neutral eye shadow palette. You can also use your bronzer to give it some depth. The key is to keep everything understated. But if you are bored of browns and nudes, go for rosy tones which work equally well for a soft glam look. Place the product on your crease to give it depth and amp it up with either a smoked out eyeliner or a hint of glitter. Be generous with your mascara because fluttery eyelashes are the key to this glam look.

Coming to the cheeks, try sticking to cream products for a more natural flushed look. You could go for cream blushes or simply apply a pink lipstick on your cheeks and buff it out.

For the lips, opt for a soft pink colour, a warm colour or even a clear/tinted gloss. Try creating a depth of shadow by contouring your cupid’s bow, which will make your lips appear plump. You are all set!

