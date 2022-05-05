Vaani Kapoor on dealing with the ‘pap’ culture: ‘It has become important to be prepared’

Vaani Kapoor enjoys being an actor. It is a job that brings joy and challenges in equal measure, something she finds very fulfilling. But, the Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actor also admits that being one comes with its share of pressures — one of them being the need to look a certain way at all times.

But, she does not let it affect her work, as she also opens up about being spiritually inclined, and believing in herself and her dream of being a part of “unforgettable cinema”. In an exclusive interview, the fitness enthusiast also talks about her workouts, diet, style, and the one nuskha she swears by for skin rejuvenation. Read on to know more.

You are an actor, a fashion icon, and a fitness enthusiast — but what is it that you enjoy the most?

Being an actor – without a doubt. It is a job that comes with tremendous joy and immeasurable challenges which is very fulfilling.

How would you describe your style — what are the dos and don’ts you usually follow?

My style statement is about grace and comfort. I love shopping for clothes and shoes. I care for my skin and hair and spare time for taking care of them. I also love experimenting with my looks. In my opinion, every hairstyle is an experience. Like the hairstyle, I sported on the ramp for Streax Professional’s Kaleidoscope collection showcase. The textured bangs created using Streax Professional Hold & Play Funky Colour’s Crazy Violet gave an extra edge to my personality.

The pandemic changed the way we live our lives. How did it affect you personally and professionally?

I discovered my cooking skills, and the fact that I could manage an entire home without any help whatsoever was challenging mentally and emotionally, but everything went well.

What does your daily fitness routine consist of?

I do weight training and at times Pilates. I eat right and keep myself hydrated throughout the day. I believe in the idea of not only being physically but mentally fit as well. It’s important to learn to train your mind and the body will follow.

In the last two years, most people experimented with DIY hair and skin care remedies. Do you also have a secret nuskha you often fall back on?

I think my mother is the best advisor on this. She makes several homemade packs and creams, and they work! Like flax seed gel (by using its remaining boiled water) with glycerine and baking soda for skin rejuvenation.

You have also given a peek into your healthy diet plan. What do you enjoy eating on cheat days?

Everything! (Ha-ha) I still behave like a 10-year-old who loves to binge on chips and chocolates!

Do you ever feel stressed about the need to constantly look a certain way — something that is expected of a celebrity?

Sometimes, yes. With the whole pap culture where you could get papped anytime, anywhere without anticipating it, it has become important to be prepared.

Also, how do you cope with the pressures that come with being an actor?

I am more spiritually inclined. It gives me well-needed sanity. Of course, your success is loud, but your failures somehow become even louder! But at the end of the day, you are all you have with the right attitude and conviction and gratitude. Just keep believing in yourself and your dreams.

The one thing you missed doing amid the pandemic.

Seeing my loved ones.

The one role you wish to essay, and why?

I really want to explore all genres and be a part of unforgettable cinema.

You have gorgeous hair, what is the secret to the same?

I try to keep my hair and scalp healthy as much as possible. I alternate between a hair spa and a hair masque for extra nourishment and moisturising the hair.

